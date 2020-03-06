Coronavirus: postponed Milan-San Remo and Tyrrhenian-Adriatic | Cycling news

The organizers say they want to reschedule the races instead of canceling them completely.





Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the 2019 edition of Milan-San Remo

The Milan-San Remo day race has been canceled, as well as two other cycling events in Italy, organizers said on Friday.

The spread of the coronavirus in the country has also led to the postponement of the Tirreno-Adriatico and Il Giro di Sicilia stages.

"Upon confirmation by the relevant authorities that they cannot grant the appropriate authorizations, RCS Sport announces that the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, scheduled for March 11-17, is canceled from its original dates," RCS said in a statement.

"In addition … to ensure the protection of public health and safety of all persons involved, RCS Sport has made the decision to cancel Milan-San Remo, scheduled for March 21, and Il Giro di Sicilia, scheduled to 1-4 April. "

Milan-San Remo is one of the five cycling classics & # 39; Monument & # 39 ;, together with Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, the Tour of Lombardy and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Upon confirmation by the relevant authorities that they cannot grant the appropriate authorizations, the #MilanoSanremo (March 21) is canceled. RCS Sport will ask the UCI, through the Italian Cycling Federation, to assign a new date for the race. pic.twitter.com/XT37jBMfv0 – Milano Sanremo (@Milano_Sanremo) March 6, 2020

RCS, which had already canceled the Strade Bianche on Saturday, added that they would ask the International Cycling Union (UCI) to find new dates for the races in question.

There were more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 100 deaths in Italy and a government decree ruled on Wednesday that sporting events should take place without fans.