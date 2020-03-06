Coronavirus outbreak: quarantine stories become viral online | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a711% %MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a712%

The main way governments try to contain the coronavirus is to quarantine people.

They hope isolation can stop the spread.

%MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a713% %MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a714%

But while quarantined people wait, much of the content they share online has gone viral.

%MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a715% %MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a716%

Leah Harding of Al Jazeera reports.