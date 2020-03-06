Coronavirus outbreak: quarantine stories become viral online | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a711% %MINIFYHTML00e421ae8bfa59273e6d5987d7e596a712%
The main way governments try to contain the coronavirus is to quarantine people.
They hope isolation can stop the spread.
But while quarantined people wait, much of the content they share online has gone viral.
Leah Harding of Al Jazeera reports.