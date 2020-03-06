Coronavirus: How prepared is the United States? Not much. The | USA news

%MINIFYHTML5e550be6ae1e24a3b2b2820cc5b8c60711% %MINIFYHTML5e550be6ae1e24a3b2b2820cc5b8c60712%

Dr. Carlos Del Río compares it to an incoming hurricane: people close their windows and stock up on supplies, but they can only say if their efforts were successful after the storm.

"To say that we are prepared, we are not prepared, I think we will only know that at the end of the episode," he said when asked the question that is on the minds of many people this week: "Is the United States prepared to handle the new coronavirus?

"The preparation is complicated," Del Rio, a professor of medicine and global health at Emory University in Atlanta, said in a telephone interview. "Because you don't know how prepared you are until you know what you are facing.

"That said, right now, it seems we are not prepared."

Part of the reason is the lack of medical tests in the US. UU. Without tests, it is impossible to really measure how widespread the virus is or how to respond effectively.

The coronavirus, which causes The disease of COVID-19, originated in China, where it has killed almost 3,000 people, and spread to dozens of countries. People with COVID-19 generally have a fever and cough, shortness of breath and other respiratory problems. The virus spreads through person-to-person contact, such as when an infected person sneezes or coughs and those drops are inhaled by another person.

On February 28, the World Health Organization said the overall risk of spreading and impact of the coronavirus was "very high," the highest level of alarm.

"We have been dealing with this virus for two months and I think this is a reality check for all the governments of the planet: wake up, get ready," said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO emergency program. "You have the duty of your citizens. You have the duty of the world to be ready."

Delays in the tests

Most public health experts in the United States say that delays in testing for the coronavirus remain the biggest obstacle to dealing with its possible spread.

The country remains "behind much of the rest of the world,quot; in the tests, said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.

This is because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal agency responsible for public health, chose to create their own test kit instead of using one recommended by WHO and took longer than planned, said Schaffner.

Initially, doctors had to contact their state health department and answer a questionnaire to see if their patient met the strict criteria for the test. That test would be sent from a state laboratory to the CDC in Atlanta, which at that time was the only place in the US. UU. That performed these tests. "It was very cumbersome. It took a long time and was terribly inefficient," Schaffner said.

Once the CDC test was ready, it was sent to state laboratories for administration, but the kits turned out to be defective. Schaffner said the hope is that state facilities can perform effective tests within the next week.

That will be key to knowing how widespread COVID-19 is throughout the country. "We still don't know in the United States if the coronavirus is widely distributed or if it is only present in certain small points," he said.

State and local health agencies will need to coordinate and present the directives necessary to respond, depending on the scope of the outbreak. "Are we going to quarantine people? Are we going to ask people not to leave their homes? Are we going to ask them not to go to sporting events and religious and similar services?" Schaffner said, about what public health experts will consider.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker disinfects surfaces at Coney Island Yard in the Brooklyn district of New York City; MTA is intensifying efforts to disinfect cars and stations as fears of the coronavirus increase (Kevin Hagen / AP Photo)

Social factors

Krys Johnson, a professor of epidemiology at Temple University in Philadelphia, said a case group in the state of Washington raises questions about whether the criteria for deciding who is tested should be extended.

Johnson said that only people linked to a confirmed case of the coronavirus, or what is known as a "presumed positive," someone who is believed to have the virus, can also be tested. "The definition of evidence has not kept abreast of knowing that community propagation is likely in Washington state, so that's a problem with the preparation, "he told Al Jazeera.

Social factors can also deter people from getting tested for the coronavirus, including the high cost of medical care and the lack of comprehensive medical insurance.

Johnson noted a recent case in Florida, where a man who had just returned from a work trip to China and developed flu-like symptoms went to a hospital believing he might have contracted the coronavirus. His tests were negative, but he said his insurance company charged him $ 3,270 for the hospital visit.

In New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered state insurers to waive the costs of coronavirus testing, including visits to the emergency room. "These measures will break down any barrier that can prevent New Yorkers from getting tested," said Cuomo.

In addition, federal law in the United States does not require employers to grant paid sick leave, which can affect people's ability to stay home when they are sick, as recommended by the CDC. Seventy-six percent of all American workers had access to it in 2019, data from the U.S. Department of Labor show, but that figure was reduced to 31 percent for workers whose income was 10 percent. lower one hundred

"These conditions create almost a guarantee that workers will challenge public health warnings and enter their workplaces, regardless of symptoms," wrote Karen Scott, a PhD student at the MIT Institute for Labor and Employment Research, last month.

"In this way, a manageable health crisis can get out of control."

Cameron Nightingale adjusts the mask and gloves, a precaution to protect himself from the coronavirus, while walking by cable car in San Francisco, California (Josh Edelson / AFP)

Protecting workers

Experts also warn that not being prepared could lead to a shortage of health workers, such as nurses, who may be forced to self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus at work. That happened recently in California when a patient with COVID-19 sought attention at the UC-Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

At least 36 registered nurses and 88 other health workers were sent to their homes for quarantine after that single patient was admitted, said National Nurses United, a nurse's union that represents more than 150,000 members across the United States. . The case, the union said, showed "a system failure."

In a preliminary survey of more than 1,000 nurses in California, NNU also said that almost half (47 percent) of respondents said they did not know if there was a plan to isolate a patient who is believed to have COVID-19 in their medical Center. installations.

Making sure that health workers have the equipment and supplies they need to do their job safely is also a growing concern, as the US surgeon recently urged Americans to "STOP BUYING MASKS. In a widely circulated tweet.

"They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from contracting #Coronavirus, but if health care providers cannot make them care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!" said Dr. Jerome Adams.

Dr. Del Rio questioned whether an American health system that is already tense could handle an influx of coronavirus patients. "We manage medical care to the fullest and … there are very few empty beds," he told Al Jazeera. "If I had a pandemic, what would I do with people?"

He also said that while the CDC regulates public health at the federal level, many decisions about COVID-19 will be taken state by state. That could be "a barrier to responding effectively," he said, because states with solid public health systems may have better results than those with weaker systems.

A sign tells customers that all N95 protective masks sold out at Marin Ace Hardware on March 2, 2020, in San Rafael, California (File: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / AFP)

Better practices

Johnson at Temple University urged people to listen to public health recommendations and call their primary care physician, urgent care or emergency health department if they believe they may have the coronavirus.

"Call your doctor before going anywhere so you can limit the number of infected people," he said. "They would rather take you to a back door than cough in a waiting room."

If you are not interested in getting tested, but you feel sick, he said, you can stay home and use standard flu remedies (cough syrup, fever-lowering medications and plenty of fluids and rest) until you get better. "For most people, they won't need medical intervention," Johnson said.

However, you should do what you can to avoid getting sick. That includes washing your hands properly, using hand sanitizers, coughing in your arm instead of in the air, and minimizing the number of times your face is touched, especially on public transportation.

"In general, most people are not going to have serious complications from this," he said, adding, however, that "immunocompromised, or elderly people at greater risk … (need) to know that they are they need to be acting cautiously. "