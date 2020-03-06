Coronavirus (COVID-19) Minneapolis Do cleaning supplies work? – Up News Info

During the past week, people across the country bought cleaning products and disinfectants.

So, do these products work against the virus? And how should you use them? Good question.

The packaging of these products says they kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. Companies have to prove that claim to the EPA before putting it on their labels.

But, since the coronavirus is so new, EPA has not had enough time to evaluate the effectiveness of each disinfectant. Meanwhile, the EPA has created a list of products that can kill the virus. The list is based on previous claims approved by the EPA for viruses that are more difficult to eliminate.

The Biocidal Chemistry Center has also published its own list of dilutable and cleanable biocides that can be used to kill the coronavirus. Its list is based on information from manufacturers that provided EPA with data that its products can kill viruses more resistant than COVID-19.

"There is a difference between cleaning and disinfecting," says Komal Jain, Executive Director of the Biocidal Chemistry Center. "Cleaning is removing dirt, while disinfecting means actively trying to kill the virus."

Consumers can find instructions to disinfect in the product packaging and, in some cases, on their websites. Clorox, Ecolab and Lysol have published their own guides.

Some products require several minutes to work. The Centers for Disease Control also has information on how to best disinfect surfaces for daily use and when people are sick.

Studies have shown that other types of coronaviruses can live on hard surfaces for a week.

However, Craig Hedberg, a professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota, says that is not the main way the virus is transmitted.

"I would not focus on environmental cleanliness in what will prevent transmission," said Dr. Hedberg. "That is really a secondary mode of transmission."

He says that while it is important to disinfect heavily used surfaces if someone is sick, the most important thing is to stay home when they are sick, cover their coughs and wash their hands.