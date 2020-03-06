Coronavirus (CORVID-19) in the minds of Chaska High School parents as a band, the choir is heading to Spain – Up News Info

– The parents of some of the members of the band and the choir of Chaska High School monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Europe while their children prepare to go to Spain for spring break.

Father Nikolas Hellman says he is trying not to worry too much.

"Right now, I'm not worrying about that," Hellman said.

Sarah Prescher is also trying to calm her worries.

“At first I felt a little nervous. I think most parents would feel nervous, ”said Prescher.

The trip is still underway for now, but the Carver County School District is tracking the spread of the virus throughout Europe and is communicating often with parents. Officials gave this statement Thursday to Up News Info:

The safety and health of our students is our main concern, and we are closely monitoring the travel warnings of the US State Department. UU. And working with our travel agency to determine the next steps and mitigate any potential financial impact.

Kyle Potter, editor-in-chief of "Thrifty Traveler," says that standard travel insurance does not protect canceled flights due to global health problems.

"If you decide later that you feel uncomfortable and cancel, you will not be able to recover any of your travel costs," Potter said.

Health experts say that the most vulnerable people to get COVID-19 are people over 60 with underlying health conditions. But young and healthy people may still have problems with this virus.

"If they changed it to level 4, what I would say, you know, there are no non-essential trips, then we would cancel it, of course we would," Prescher said. "I think I'm a little more worried because she isn't in quarantine or doesn't come back on time."

Up News Info also spoke with Dr. Mark Sannes at Park Nicollet, who says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not put people in danger, which means that if they have not issued a travel warning to a certain area , it is still safe to travel there.