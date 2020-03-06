Coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 worldwide: live updates | News

%MINIFYHTML08bd6374d84c6f551818982234f1bd5511% %MINIFYHTML08bd6374d84c6f551818982234f1bd5512%

Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, announced Friday that 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus test aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded on the coast of California, as the outbreak continues to spread, infecting more than 100,000 People all over the world.

Pence said the ship's crew members were probably exposed during two previous trips, adding that he expects that approximately 1,150 crew members will be quarantined aboard the ship.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, also said in a separate statement that he would prefer that thousands of cruise passengers also remain on board the ship. According to the company, the ship can accommodate up to 2,600 passengers.

At least 15 deaths have been reported throughout the United States due to the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported at least 164 confirmed cases, while news reports say the cases have increased by nearly 300.

Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with disease, according to Johns Hopkins University, with at least 3,015 deaths in China and 267 deaths in other parts of the world, most of them in Italy and Iran.

At least 1,200 of the new infections are in Iran in the last 24 hours, the biggest jump in the country since the outbreak began. Iran's Ministry of Health said Friday that 124 people have died.

In France, 200 new cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, were confirmed overnight, while India and South Korea also reported an increase in the number of infections.

According to Princess Cruise Line, the Grand Princess ship, which is stranded off the coast of California, can carry up to 2,600 passengers and 1,150 crew members (California National Guard through AP)

Saturday, March 7

23:17 GMT on Friday: the G20 promises monetary actions in response to the coronavirus

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors pledged on Friday to take "appropriate,quot; fiscal and monetary measures to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and protect economic growth against crises, according to the Reuters news agency.

In a joint statement issued by the president of the G20, Saudi Arabia, the ministers, who met in Riyadh last month, said they appreciated the measures and plans already presented by countries to support economic activity.

"We are ready to take more measures, including fiscal and monetary measures, as appropriate, to assist in the response to the virus, support the economy during this phase and maintain the resilience of the financial system," the group said.

22:13 GMT on Friday – Second death from coronavirus confirmed in England

A second patient in England who tested positive for coronavirus died, confirmed UK medical director Chris Whitty. The patient was being treated at the Milton Keynes University Hospital and had underlying health problems.

22:05 GMT Friday – South by Southwest canceled

The city of Austin in the United States has canceled the March dates for SXSW, or South by Southwest, and SXSW EDU.

"We are devastated to share this news with you. & # 39; The show must continue & # 39; is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. Now we are working to overcome the ramifications of this unprecedented situation, "the organizers said.

The event, held in Texas, is one of the largest international music festivals in the world and shows the talent of dozens of countries, styles and traditions.

In 2019, more than 400,000 people attended the festival.

