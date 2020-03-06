Coronavirus: 10 "WhatsApp tips,quot; you shouldn't believe to prevent infection

With coronavirus capturing national and international headlines, it seems that almost everyone has some advice or another to share. In fact, it seems that rumors and misinformation about coronavirus disease are spreading almost at a faster rate than the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes the disease. While in India there is no need to panic, nothing stops many in WhatsApp groups that literally convey erroneous information about coronavirus disease. Here are 10 most common WhatsApp messages circulating in WhatsApp groups throughout India and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), these supposed tips are absolutely false and you shouldn't believe them.