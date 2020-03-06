Congo protests against unpaid pensions like government debt balloons | News from the Republic of the Congo

Former telecom and postal workers in the Republic of the Congo say the government cannot pay them what they are owed.

The money they paid in their pension funds each month has disappeared.

The country was almost bankrupt three times in the last 20 years and the International Monetary Fund rescued him repeatedly, despite being the third largest oil producer in Africa.

Malcolm Webb of Al Jazeera reports from Brazzaville.