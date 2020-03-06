Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Houston area reach 8 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The number of residents of the Houston area who tested positive for the new coronavirus reached eight with the positive tests announced Friday by two women from the Houston suburbs in their 60s.

The results of the two women of Fort Bend County, located just southwest of Houston, came after Houston reported that its first city residents tested positive for the virus: a man and a woman, each also in his 60s years.

Houston leaders said their cases were probably exposed while traveling in Egypt, as was the case with the two women of Fort Bend County.

The four are linked to four other Houston area residents who tested positive after the same February trip.

Fort Bend County women are quarantined at home, one with resolved symptoms and the other with mild symptoms, county health officials said.

The Houston woman was in stable condition in a hospital, while the man experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19 and was quarantined at home.

Health officials in Harris County, where Houston is located, announced Thursday that two men and one woman who live in the county and were also on the trip to Egypt tested positive.

They are also 60 years old and remain hospitalized in stable condition.

On Wednesday, health officials announced that a 70-year-old man in Fort Bend County received a "presumptive positive,quot; test for the new virus.

Authorities said the man, who was also on the trip to Egypt, was in stable condition. The man was the first Texan to have a positive result outside the repatriated people from abroad.

"There is no evidence of community spread, it is not necessary to alter our normal activity in Houston," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

