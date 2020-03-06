Comedian Corey Holcomb expresses his opinion about plus size women in a radio interview: “When big girls cough, they run away from men”

It is true that comedy is subjective and that what one person can find fun, another does not, however, comedy should not always be at the expense of others. Apparently, the comedian Corey Holcomb does not seem to care about this, since his recent comments about large-sized women have provoked a lot of debate (and also negative reactions) on social media.

During a recent interview on Chicago's WGCI radio, regional comedian Corey Holcomb stopped to talk and somehow the conversation ended up changing to what is considered desirable for women, and in his opinion, women of large stature are not on the list.

Corey said this about why (in his opinion) no man wants a plus size woman:

“Who you are is the answer to all your problems. I hate when girls weighing more than 300 pounds are talking about "men be this …". Would I like to have seen you? The men who are gone always like you because you are not in your game. If you enter your game, you could … really, an attractive woman and even really work. "

Then, the co-host of the program mentioned Lizzo as an example of a large woman who was attractive, although she gave her a compliment and said: "Her face was pretty." Corey then added this:

“You think Lizzo is attractive. When Lizzo left the bathroom in the morning, the cough disappeared and he took any man. When big girls cough, they run away from men. It's not their fault, it's only if you're big and cough … "

It is important to keep in mind that while saying all this, none of the people in the room tried to let you know that your comments were offensive. Instead, everyone laughed hysterically.

However, the reaction was immediate. WGCI turned off the comments on YouTube of the video and also deleted many of the comments on the video on Instagram.

