Coach Buddy McGirt would be willing to help Deontay Wilder prepare for Tyson Fury's third fight | Boxing News

Deontay Wilder has forced a third fight against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder only needs to make "minor adjustments,quot; to defeat Tyson Fury, says coach Buddy McGirt, who would be willing to help the former world champion.

The American's reign as the holder of the WBC heavyweight title ended with a surprising defeat against Fury last month, but since then Wilder activated a clause for a third fight, which is expected to take place in Las Vegas in the summer.

Wilder has hired the services of Mark Breland, despite expressing anger over the decision of the man in the corner to throw in the towel, while Jay Deas is a long-time coach for the man from Alabama, but the respected McGirt would consider offering his experience.

"Of course. It just needs minor adjustments, nothing important," McGirt said. Sky Sports

"Everyone is doing a great thing, as if he had to make these big and big changes. No, just minor minor things. What he has been doing has been working for him so far. I think he got away from many basic things.

Some people will call you knocked out, some people have to set them up Buddy McGirt

"I will not say too badly, I just want to say, relying too much on power. You have to configure it. Some people will give it to you to eliminate, some people you & # 39; I have to configure.

"It's called the undervaluation overlay."

McGirt, who trained Sergey Kovalev for his world title fight against Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Álvarez insists that Wilder is able to avenge his unilateral defeat, even with only a few months to make technical adjustments.

"I think he has the potential to beat him," McGirt said. "I don't mean knockout, but I think he has the potential to beat him. As I say, if he makes minor minor adjustments, I think he can win it."

The American can make the necessary adjustments to defeat Fury, says McGirt

"I don't know what was wrong. There are only two people who know what was wrong that night, that is him and God, but it was definitely not himself."

"You have enough time, but the question is: will you be mentally ready?"