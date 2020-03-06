Clutch-free throws push Highlands Ranch to Final Four – Up News Info

Payton Muma stepped on the free throw line six times during the last minute of Friday night in the state class 5A basketball quarterfinals.

The Highlands Ranch shipowner embraced the pressure against Regis Jesuit inside the Denver Coliseum.

"I just thought:‘ These need to come in, "Muma said. “I practiced with my dad in the gym. Those last free throws, I had to make them. "

Six attempts, six cubes, and moments later, Muma lifted a plate of the CHSAA Final Four in celebration with his teammates jumping midway after a dramatic 51-44 victory. Muma walked to the Falcons with 18 points, seven assists and four steals. The No. 6 Highlands Ranch (21-5) will now face the winner of Cherry Creek and Ralston Valley next Thursday in the semifinals.

Highlands Ranch coach Caryn Jarocki was beaming with pride outside the Falcons locker room after the game. She could have predicted the balance at the championship level of her starting base.

"I talked with (Muma) this week about going from being good to being great," Jarocki said. “The great players get up on that line of free throws and make them. Great players do not go around the end. Great players finish the last shot, they don't just take it. I hoped she could go from good to excellent, and she did it a little today. ”

No. 3 Regis (21-4) started the game in a hole with only five points in the first quarter. The Raiders also lost the initial guard Gracie Weigand by an apparent right knee injury during a terrifying moment under the basket. Weigand squirmed in pain on the floor for several minutes, was taken to the bank by athletic training staff and did not play again.

"It was tough," Regis coach Carl Mattei said. "We lost Gracie at the beginning there, she will go to Notre Dame to play lacrosse and she is my best defensive player." She is a top 20 (lacrosse recruit). That's why it was so devastating. "

The Raiders increased in the second quarter behind the score of junior guard Avery Van Sickle, who lost 10 of his 22 points before halftime, including four baskets from deep inside. When Regis senior, Jada Moore, made a triple when the third period closed, a two-digit Falcons lead had decreased to 7 points.

But the interior length of Highlands Ranch frustrated Moore, a Kansas state signer, and the Raiders. Highlands Ranch accumulated 10 blocks and limited Moore to 11 points in 4 of 18 shots from the floor.

"Stopping that dribble penetration and being able to rely on my big backs to defend was huge," said Jarocki. "They've really bought into playing defense. You can't win without playing defense and rebounds. … It was a total victory for the team today."

Muma, still grabbing that Final Four plate long after the final bell, explained why the Falcons have not yet finished. Highlands Ranch is home to seven state titles for women's basketball, the second highest in Colorado history, but none since 2011.

Muma, with ice in her veins in the charity strip, plans to change all that.

"It's amazing to win here, I love it," Muma said. "My teammates are wonderful … We will try to achieve it and win the state championship."