CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

A member of the Scottish women's rugby team has tested positive for coronavirus. His Six Nations match against France in Scotstoun on Saturday was postponed.

There is a boost for the men of Wales before their match against England in Twickenham. Dan Biggar was approved to play after recovering from a knee injury.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his reputation as top striker does not depend on winning trophies, while Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the second leg of the Champions League with Atlético de Madrid for an injury in the hip.

Nottingham Forest was defeated 3-0 by Millwall in the Championship. Matt Smith's hat-trick sends the Lions to seventh place, just two points from the play-off locations.

And Tiger Woods retired from the Players Championship next week. He has been struggling with back problems.