Climate change or coronavirus? "Choose your evil," protesters say | News

Protesters at a demonstration led by climate activist Greta Thunberg denounced governments on Friday for taking urgent action against the outbreak of coronavirus, but did not treat global warming as an emergency.

Several thousand people challenged the rain in Brussels with the 17-year-old Swede, marching through the city that houses the main institutions of the European Union.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0299c0d6ae65a55ea5d8da2b89ebac5e11% %MINIFYHTML0299c0d6ae65a55ea5d8da2b89ebac5e12%

"It is shameful that the climate and environmental emergency has been ignored for so long. We are still in a crisis that has never been treated as a crisis," Thunberg told protesters in a speech.

Some supporters said they had neglected concerns about being infected with the coronavirus in a crowd to join the march.

"It's choosing your evil. Do you want to die from global warming or the coronavirus?" said Gorkem, 40, with a face mask.

"One of them receives much more attention than the other, so we are trying to create a little more awareness about what is already affecting all our lives."

Flo, a filmmaker from the Belgian city of Ghent who attended with his little daughter, said the rapid spread of the coronavirus had shown that governments can respond to crises.

"You see everyone crazy about the coronavirus and you see that governments can do things so that everyone is aware of a situation, to make things happen … But they do very little about climate change," he said.

Organizers said about 4,000 people attended the event, less than expected, probably due to the weather and concerns about the spread of the virus in large crowds.

Andaga, 25, a marine biology student from Ghent, said some of her friends stayed away due to concerns about the virus.

"I thought, all right, maybe I should wear hand sanitizer, but it was sold out everywhere … Yes, it was a concern of mine, but not enough to keep me from going out and going," he said.

While the protest continued, some events in the center of the European Union were canceled as a precaution.

The European Parliament has banned outside visitors for the next three weeks, although it gave up its own rule on Thursday to allow Thunberg to deliver a speech.

Other weather events have been victims of the virus.

The United Nations postponed a week of climate change events on Friday in Kampala, Uganda, which had been scheduled for next month.