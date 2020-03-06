Clashes between the Greek police and the denounced migrants on the Turkish border | Greece News

Clashes have erupted on the Greek-Turkish border with Greek authorities using tear gas and a water cannon to contain refugees and migrants trying to cross the border into Greece.

There were also reports of tear gas launched from the Turkish side of the border to Greece.

Thousands of migrants and refugees have attempted to enter Greece through the land and sea borders of eastern Turkey during the last week after Turkey declared that its previously protected borders with Europe were open.

Plus:

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

After months of threats, last week the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said his country would no longer be the guardian of Europe.

Erdogan argues that the EU has not confirmed its end of an agreement of more than six billion euros negotiated to stop the flow of refugees and migrants to Europe, after more than one million people entered the European Union in 2015.

He has demanded that the EU carry more with the burden of caring for refugees, although the EU insists that it complies with the agreement in which it disbursed billions of euros in exchange for Turkey keeping refugees in its territory.

"Syrian refugees from Idlib, along with other migrants, have been camping on this river bank in Edirne, Turkey for days," said Natasha Ghoneim of Al Jazeera, reporting from Edirne on the Greco-Turkish border.

"They are stuck here trying to discover the best way to cross into Greece and continue to Western Europe."

Ceasefire agreement

Erdogan's movement to open the border came in the midst of an offensive by the Syrian government in its northwestern province of Idlib, where Turkish troops are fighting.

The Russian-backed offensive killed dozens of Turkish troops and sent almost one million Syrian civilians to the sealed border of Turkey.

A ceasefire Idlib, negotiated by Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, entered into force at midnight.

Opposition activists and a war monitor reported a total absence of fighters from the Russian and Syrian government in the skies of Idlib and a relative calm in the area.