Christina Aguilera's new songs will excite you for Mulan

Cristina Aguilera He gave us another great reason to get excited Mulan.
Only a few weeks before the release of the highly anticipated Disney movie, a new song from the soundtrack was released.
"Hello, fighters! I have two songs, & # 39; Loyal Brave True & # 39 ;, and a new reimagined version of & # 39; Reflection & # 39; in the new live action movie from @ Disney @Mulan, ¡ that will be released on March 27! " Christina shared on Instagram with her 6.7 million fans. "#Mulan and #Reflection have been such a special part of my life and this movie is a beautiful continuation of this legacy."
She continued: "Go see the movie in theaters on March 27 … … and the single #LoyalBraveTrue is now available! I hope you like it as much as I do."
Fans speculated for the first time that a new version of "Reflection,quot; would arrive when Christina made fun of her during one of her residency shows in Las Vegas The Xperience at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. This time, however, it is completely official.
"The movie Mulan and the song & # 39; Reflection & # 39; He agreed to get me my first record deal. It is amazing to return to a film so incredible that it is full of power and meaning, and that meaning resists the passage of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are and teaching not to be afraid, "Christina said in a statement." My new song, & # 39; Loyal Brave True & # 39 ;, represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength. "
MulanThe live action movie will feature a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a warrior to save her father. Yifei Liu will play the iconic character Mulan while Jet li will play The Emperor.
"It's the eternal story we love, but in live action, it's real." Mulan filmmaker Niki Caro previously shared in D23. "That's what excites me the most. That people experience their history in a very real, very visceral and very emotional way."
The movie will hit theaters everywhere on March 27, 2020.
