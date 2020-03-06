Christina Aguilera's new songs will excite you for Mulan

Cristina Aguilera He gave us another great reason to get excited Mulan.

Only a few weeks before the release of the highly anticipated Disney movie, a new song from the soundtrack was released.

"Hello, fighters! I have two songs, & # 39; Loyal Brave True & # 39 ;, and a new reimagined version of & # 39; Reflection & # 39; in the new live action movie from @ Disney @Mulan, ¡ that will be released on March 27! " Christina shared on Instagram with her 6.7 million fans. "#Mulan and #Reflection have been such a special part of my life and this movie is a beautiful continuation of this legacy."

She continued: "Go see the movie in theaters on March 27 … … and the single #LoyalBraveTrue is now available! I hope you like it as much as I do."

Fans speculated for the first time that a new version of "Reflection,quot; would arrive when Christina made fun of her during one of her residency shows in Las Vegas The Xperience at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. This time, however, it is completely official.