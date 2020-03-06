Christian Yelich has just signed to be part of the history of the Brewers

%MINIFYHTML3e37e98682b1c64e343786b00a6cca4011% %MINIFYHTML3e37e98682b1c64e343786b00a6cca4012%

Christian Yelich is now in a position to be known for his great-grandchildren as one of the most legendary Milwaukee Brewers hitters of all time. His baseball card could join those of Paul Molitor and Robin Yount as personal treasures that evoke some of the best memories of fans for Miller Park's faithful.

It may seem hyperbole, but there is a strong case behind this.

Yelich reportedly agreed on Tuesday a nine-year, $ 215 million contract extension with the team, which will keep him in Milwaukee until at least 2028. According to ESPN, there is a mutual option for that agreement by 2029. If it remains relatively healthy, then you will be on your way to joining the Brewer's tradition given your age (28) and what you have already done in navy blue and white.

Yelich has met two impeccable seasons with the Brewers since he was acquired from the oppressed Marlins, winning the National League MVP in 2018 and finishing as a finalist for Cody Bellinger last year. He has 80 homers, 207 RBIs and an OPS of 1,046 since joining the club. He has earned 14.7 wins over the replacement at that time, according to the Baseball Reference.

Simply tripling their numbers from the start with the Brewers would place it on the upper echelon of the franchise's logbook, and that multiplication would be a conservative estimate of future production considering the duration of their contract. With 240 homers, he would take third place in the history of the Brewers behind Yount and Ryan Braun. With 621 driven races, it would occupy eighth place in the history of the Brewers. With 44.1 wins over the replacement, it would rank fourth in the history of the Brewers. Again, these figures seem basic expectations for what a healthy Yelich would produce.

In addition, there is the fact that the Brewers have never won a World Series, something that Yelich could help change. He has already contributed to an NLCS push in Game 7, and although Milwaukee might have difficulty getting back to that level, there are few better superstars suitable for leading a playoff race.

Yelich carries the personality, and specifically the sense of humor, that make him affectionate with fans. Incinerate those who hate on Twitter (Relax Roxane), beer chugs in arenas with sold out tickets and participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest contest.

It is an era of living legends in Wisconsin. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already established himself as a great player of all time. The eaves of the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, are well on their way there, and a long-term extension on their own would solidify their place in the city's history.

Yelich now has the opportunity to achieve his own regional immortality. He was born in Thousand Oaks, California, and began his MLB career in Miami, but perhaps he could live longer in his adoptive Midwest home.