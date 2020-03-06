Chris Brown's baby's mother, Ammika Harris, had the perfect clapback after a fan insulted her lips in this photo

It seems that Ammika Harris can't take a break. This week, Chris Brown's baby mom went to social networks, where he delighted his almost 1 million followers with a selfie that was taken in his car.

The new mom took the opportunity to give her fans and even her enemies good advice: always wear a seat belt.

She wrote: "Please put on your seat belt." A critic entered the comments section to criticize his lips, which are natural. The woman declared: "Please reduce the size of your lips."

Chris's lady love gave the perfect answer. She wrote: "How?"

A fan defended Ammika saying: “You have perfect lips, and the natural lucky god bless you, she is simply angry because you are a beautiful boo and you are still beautiful. Keep your ☮️ and positivity. Do not let the enemies affect you. Do not let your misery and unhappiness, jealousy and envy touch you. Keep them out of your head 🙏🙏🙏🙏💗💗💗😘. By the way, kiss Aeko for me. He is an angel, and you, Chris, are blessed, remember that.

Another commenter stated: "The lips of the filter disappear in the final corners (guessing where they inject the needle). Their lips are real; you can see a complete shape, corners and everything. Ignorance is a happiness … an enemy … his lips are beautiful, like naked people who would kill to have them. "

This sponsor wrote: "He put his lipstick on his lip to make them look bigger, but he doesn't need to do it because he's already a good size. Girl, you're beautiful! Girls here paying crazy $ for lips like yours 👄! Stay true , truth?

A third person explained: "It seems that his lips were rejected,quot;, that was not necessary, it is so beautiful that you want to be a hateful goodbye and leave your page. Lol, I can guarantee you that he probably wants your lips 🙄 women to be so hateful to pretty women in real life with pretty facial features that I don't understand why 🤦🏻‍♀️. nothing wrong with your lips reduces those stingy ponytails. ♥ ️ "

This follower added: "Don't reduce anything you are fucking beautiful," many girls will be jealous of your lips. Do not waste your energy on them responding. It's just the negativity you don't need. "

Ammika is showing a lot of class when dealing with critics.



