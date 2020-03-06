Chris Brown – This is how he reacted to 50 Cent making fun of his colorful hair!

The Frankish rapper hit the singer with half and half pink and blue hair while trying to collaborate! That said, how did Chris Brown react to the shadow cast by 50 Cent?

The two men have collaborated in the past and 50 made it clear that he wanted a remake in a rather interesting way.

But now there are problems in the way they work together on a new project?

50 made it very clear that he didn't like his colorful hair that seems to have been inspired by the iconic pink and blue strands of Harley Quinn.

However, a source tells HollywoodLife that Chris is not offended with 50 mocking his style choice.

"Chris saw the 50s Instagram post and, of course, he knows that 50 were playing when he threw the shadow into his hair," the source said through the media.

As you will know, earlier this month, the rapper published a snap of Chris rocking the two-tone experimental hair and in the caption, he wrote: & # 39; I need you on this album, but what the hell you bleed your hair.

The source continued explaining that "that is the nature of their friendship and they have always had this playful joke between them." Chris and 50 have been friends for years and there is no problem between them. Chris also knows that, despite the shadow, they respect each other when it comes to making music and would definitely consider working on new music with 50 again because Chris knows they always drop hits. "

They claimed that 50 will continue to make fun of Chris about his hair and will only joke with him in general, since he knows that the singer is great with him.

Everything is fun between them, so the rapper has no reason to worry that a dispute may arise between them due to his comments.



