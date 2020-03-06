China recedes when the coronavirus crisis damages its image

BEIJING – When the coronavirus epidemic began its relentless march around the world, Chinese diplomats reacted harshly to countries that closed their borders, canceled flights or restricted travel.

Italy overreacted when it did, Qin Gang, deputy foreign minister, told his counterpart in February. The United States stoked fear and panic, said a spokeswoman, Hua Chunying. "The true feeling shines in the difficulties," he said at the time.

%MINIFYHTMLec38656ac547774cab3d538cf44c8e2e13% %MINIFYHTMLec38656ac547774cab3d538cf44c8e2e14%

Now China is doing the same, undermining its own diplomatic efforts to gain sympathy and support by imposing travel restrictions that it once called unnecessary. They include 14 days of quarantine for travelers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. Almost everyone flying to Beijing faces a similar destination, regardless of the starting point.

%MINIFYHTMLec38656ac547774cab3d538cf44c8e2e15% %MINIFYHTMLec38656ac547774cab3d538cf44c8e2e16%

"They have a toolbox that only seems to have a hammer," said Jörg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, who is now quarantined at his home in Beijing after returning from Europe last Friday.