China recedes when the coronavirus crisis damages its image

BEIJING – When the coronavirus epidemic began its relentless march around the world, Chinese diplomats reacted harshly to countries that closed their borders, canceled flights or restricted travel.
Italy overreacted when it did, Qin Gang, deputy foreign minister, told his counterpart in February. The United States stoked fear and panic, said a spokeswoman, Hua Chunying. "The true feeling shines in the difficulties," he said at the time.
Now China is doing the same, undermining its own diplomatic efforts to gain sympathy and support by imposing travel restrictions that it once called unnecessary. They include 14 days of quarantine for travelers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. Almost everyone flying to Beijing faces a similar destination, regardless of the starting point.
"They have a toolbox that only seems to have a hammer," said Jörg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, who is now quarantined at his home in Beijing after returning from Europe last Friday.
The epidemic is first and foremost a public health crisis, as it has caused more than 3,000 deaths, but for China, it has also become a challenge for its situation at home and abroad. China faces a torrent of suspicion from other countries that could undermine their ambitions to become a global economic and political power.
China is now responding: it has expelled foreign journalists, attacked manifestations of racism, hinted that other governments are responding too slowly and suggested that the virus originated elsewhere. The government has praised friendly countries that sent supplies or remained open to Chinese travelers and also sent aid shipments.
For critics of the Communist Party, the epidemic has confirmed the harshest criticisms of the failures in his government, including his intensified authoritarianism under his leader, Xi Jinping, and his reflection of secrecy and obfuscation. With the cancellation of flights around the world, the almost isolation of the country could aggravate the anger that has already overflowed at home, especially if the epidemic has a lasting effect on trade and tourism.
It has inflamed relations that were already tense, such as those in the United States, but also strained people with friendlier countries like Russia. China has urged countries to work together, but lashed out at the United States and others, at least in part, it seems, to deflect public anger at home.
"The epidemic is a missed opportunity for China to rebuild goodwill with the United States and other countries," Susan L. Shirk, president of the 21st Century China Center at the University of California, San Diego, wrote in an email.
"Beijing is playing geopolitics with the epidemic," Ms. Shirk wrote. "The national propaganda is hostile to the United States and emphasizes the superiority of the Chinese system and the wisdom of Xi Jinping."
The intensity of the outbreak forced China to become defensive early, especially because the government could not explain delays in warning the public about the threat of the coronavirus, especially in Wuhan, the city where it began.
"Well, this is a new virus," China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview with Reuters in February when asked about the delays. “So, naturally, it takes time for people to gain more understanding and knowledge about it. The same has happened in other countries. "
The epidemic has caused a wave of xenophobia and anti-Chinese racism in Japan, Vietnam, Australia and countries in Europe and other places, where some ask if their economies depend too much on China. Even Russia, which has come closer and closer to Beijing, was one of the first to close its border and stop issuing visas, and The Chinese ambassador, Zhang Hanhui, complained about the treatment of the Chinese on Moscow buses.
Around the world, the epidemic has encountered news coverage that questioned China's public health standards, its one-party control and its suppression of dissent. Some Trump administration officials and members of Congress have argued that the crisis should force a more decisive restoration in relations with China.
Chinese diplomats have backed down. They attacked the screens of Racist sentiment and, more broadly, tried to refute criticism about how the country has handled the outbreak.
The Chinese embassy in Berlin criticized the German news magazine Der Spiegel for a cover photograph that showed a man in a protective suit and a mask, with the title "Made in China."
"Epidemic outbreaks should not be used as an excuse for discrimination and xenophobia," said the embassy statement.
In the case of The Wall Street Journal, China's Foreign Ministry went further, expelling three journalists from the Beijing newspaper office by a headline in an opinion page essay: "China is the real man sick of Asia,quot;.
The Trump administration retaliated this week by announcing that it would limit the number of Chinese employees in the United States in five major state media organizations, including Xinhua and CGTN. That, in turn, prompted further accusations of hypocrisy by Ms. Hua, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a hint of even more eye-to-eye movements. "Now the United States started the game," he said. wrote on twitter, "let's play."
The use of Twitter by Ms. Hua, which is blocked in China, is a feature of a new aggressive form of public diplomacy that has taken shape in the last year, and is now being tested. Where China's diplomats have closely adhered to written responses written in the protocol, she and some of her colleagues have rejected critics, sometimes combatively.
Another spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, even gave credit this week to the suggestions circulating on the Internet that the coronavirus did not come from China for saying that nobody knew the origin for sure.
"They are trying very hard to combat both the diplomatic damage that the virus has caused and the domestic damage that this has done to Xi Jinping," said Xiao Qiang, a researcher at the University of California School of Information, Berkeley, and editor from China Digital Times.
Now that the rate of new infections and deaths in China has slowed, the authorities are trying to portray the country as the world leader in the fight against the coronavirus. The Central Propaganda Department is even publishing a book, in several languages, praising Mr. Xi's role in guiding the country through the crisis, however premature it may seem to be a declaration of victory at this time.
In an information session in Beijing on Thursday, officials highlighted the assistance that China is now providing to other countries. That includes sending coronavirus test kits to Pakistan, Japan, Iran and other countries. The Chinese Red Cross sent a team of volunteer experts to Iran, which has been particularly affected. He also rented a flight to bring back Chinese citizens of Iran, a step that strongly criticized the United States for doing from Wuhan in January.
China's Foreign Ministry is keeping the account. Ma Zhaoxu, vice minister of foreign affairs, said Thursday that 62 countries had donated masks or protective clothing.
Myanmar provided rice, tea from Sri Lanka. Mongolia donated 30,000 sheep, a gift that coincided with An official visit last week by its president, Khaltmaagiin Battulga. (Mr. Battulga and his delegation returned to their country and entered quarantine as a precautionary measure).
Mr. Zhao, ministry spokesman, said 170 leaders had made statements of support. Officials also repeatedly cite comments from senior officials of the World Health Organization, who have praised the country's response.
Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Brookings Institution in Washington, said China's effort to rewrite the narrative, donating test kits and sending other help, could bear fruit.
"If they provide public goods, this will go a long way, and these narratives are meant to help speed up that process," he said. "And I think they can succeed if they are really going to show how big they are on the ground in a place like Iran, making a difference."
China could also benefit from a shift in focus to other critical points, especially in Italy. Fernando Simón, head of the coordination center in Spain for health and emergency alerts, said in a press conference that "we have to think progressively that China is not the area of greatest risk."
Others, however, are skeptical that China can easily recover from the spot of the epidemic.
"The resentment against China in Europe is palpable," said Mr. Wuttke of the European Chamber of Commerce. He then referred to Mr. Xi's distinctive Belt and Road investment strategy to unite the world through infrastructure and commerce, saying that "these were not the Belt and Road people they expected. Tragic."
