Check out the first Instagram post of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a premier actress who abstained from being on social media all this time. The actress had accepted in several interviews that she keeps a record of what is happening online through a secret account. But, it seems that the actress has now decided to finally join Instagram officially. Kareena joined Instagram this morning and now her account has received a blue tic showing that it is her official profile.

Kareena took Instagram to post her first photo this morning and captioned it, "The cat is out of the bag. #HelloInstagram." It is seen flaunting athleisure in the image and it looks really amazing.

He flaunted his jaw at the point, the actress made sure that her first photo on Instagram made B-town speak. Check it out here.