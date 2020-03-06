Chase Elliott accelerates: Hendrick Motorsports' apparent resurgence means nothing in March

It's been almost a week since Alex Bowman's No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro disappeared from the sight of Kyle Busch in the final laps of the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California. Before claiming the checkered flag, Bowman led 110 of the race. 200 laps Second place Busch crossed the finish line almost 10 full seconds after Bowman did.

Simply put: Bowman and the No. 88 team toured the entire NASCAR Cup field at Auto Club Speedway in a way that no HMS team has done in years. His teammates, Chase Elliott (fourth), Jimmie Johnson (seventh) and William Byron (15), also did strong careers.

The success of the Hendrick teams at Auto Club followed equally impressive exhibits in Las Vegas the week before. Now, three of the four drivers are in the top six in the season's point ranking.

This is remarkable considering that a Hendrick rider has finished a season in the top 10 in points only four times in the three years since Johnson won the 2016 Cup championship. The organization's average point ranking ends in those Three seasons between the four teams is 13.4.

So, after spending a few years on the tire tracks of Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing, did Hendrick Motorsports return?

"I think it's a bit early (to say) that," Elliott told Sporting News during a Friday telephone conversation when asked if the success of HMS in early 2020 is a sign of more to come. "As you progress (during) the year, everyone else will also improve. People will begin to complain and, as that happens, they will begin to bother you in technology, and this and that."

Busch, the defending champion of the series, is one of the drivers that Elliott can hope to improve from his position in 19th place in points after only three races. The same goes for the 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., currently 13th. And in addition to Hendrick's cars running, they still share the first six in points with Ryan Blaney of Penske (first) and Joey Logano (second), as well as Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas (fourth).

But now Hendrick cars are working with the possible benefits associated with the new design of their Camaros, a potential change for the best Chevrolet team in the sport when it comes to competing against the best Ford and Toyotas.

Chevy switched to the Camaro ZL1 1LE in the 2020 Series Cup after two years running the ZL1, and the new body case supposedly features better aerodynamics. Last month, Richard Petty said "Chevrolet probably got the best overall program,quot; at NASCAR.

Elliott is not ready to go this far despite the initial success of his team. In fact, Hendrick's good run could be considered fool's gold.

"To be honest with you, I'm not sure I want to be calm right now," said Elliott. "I'd rather be on the right track during the last 10 (playoff races). I think really good teams can be good throughout the season and have shots to win all year."

"I think it's a bit early to say, A," We think we're pretty good, "or B," We have work to do. "I think we need to run a month or two in the season to really know."