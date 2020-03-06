Champion eating hot dogs Joey Chestnut now holds the world record for Big Mac

When the king of hot dogs, Joey Chestnut, has a cheat day, he does his best.

The 36-year-old is the 12-time winner of Nathan's hot dog contest, held every July 4th at Coney Island. Last year he ate 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes, which is still missing three hot dogs below his historical record in 2018, when he ate 74.

On Thursday, Chestnut set his sights on a new challenge: breaking the world record of eating Big Mac.

The previous record was 30, so Chestnut ordered 32 Big Macs from a McDonald's in the Indianapolis area using UberEats. In McDonald's own application, the order is limited to only 15 hamburgers; Probably because a sandwich has 540 calories. Chestnut noted in the video that hamburgers totaled 15.36 pounds of food, 18,016 calories and $ 127.38, plus tip.

"I'm excited," says Chestnut in the video. "This is like a dream of mine since I was a child."

During the 13-minute video, Chestnut starts dripping with "meat sweats,quot; after five and a half minutes, at Burger No. 7. But according to Chestnut, that's quite normal. It's only in Burger No. 11 after 10 minutes, the duration of most food competitions. His sweat has worsened, and in the 25th minute he admits that he is running out of steam, after 24 hamburgers.

However, Chestnut says that his love for hamburgers makes it easier to eat many of them in this type of environment. I was surprised that the Big Mac still knew well even in the middle of the challenge.

"It is much easier to eat foods that you are familiar with and that your body already knows … For decades, I have eaten hundreds of Big Macs and have an incredible tolerance for Big Macs."

Throughout the video, Chestnut made comments and talked about the way Big Macs reminded him of his grandfather.

“They would sell two Big Macs for $ 4, and my grandfather and I would get four of them. I would end up eating three. "

As the video ends, Chestnut compares it to the last two miles of a marathon.

"I've never run a marathon, I probably never will," he jokes. "But it must be nice to know that you are approaching that goal, and right now I am approaching my goal of the 32 Big Macs."

Chestnut also talked about his routine, saying that the specific way he eats hamburgers and stacks his boxes helps him concentrate and push himself.

Three burgers at the end, Chestnut says his throat is suffering, while his stomach and taste buds are still fine. But even though he is fighting, he reaches the finish line: 32 Big Macs in 38 minutes, 15 seconds. To celebrate, let out a big burp.

At the end of the video, the champion invites his fans to send him ideas for new food challenges.

"Anything fun and something not too easy," he says. “I like to push myself. I like to eat. I like to go into a coma afterwards. "