Carrie Underwood never thought she would win American Idol

It's hard to imagine a time when Carrie Underwood wasn't famous or a seven-time Grammy winner, but there was a period when nobody knew who she was. Carrie was just an Oklahoma girl with a love for singing and a lot of musical talent. He had done extremely well in school and attended college. At one time, he was offered a recording contract in Nashville, but he was young and things didn't work out. When he was 21, he auditioned for American Idol, and it was more a curiosity than Carrie chasing his dreams. I wanted to see if I could do it, although I never thought I would. She never imagined that she would win.

In the summer of 2004, Carrie Underwood auditioned for Season 4 of American Idol. The auditions were held in Missouri and he sang "I can't make you love me,quot; by Bonnie Raitt.

Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson loved Carrie from the start. You can see Carrie's audition tape below.

Given that Carrie almost got a contract with the Capitol records at 14 years old, it seems she would have had the confidence of going to American Idol with the attitude that she would at least arrive in Hollywood.

Carrie Underwood spoke in a question and answer session in Nashvilles, at the Radio Country 2020 Seminar and talked about her experience with American Idol and how she didn't think she was going to win. Carrie stated the following.

“I would say that not an ounce of me thought I would win. I come from the smallest city in the world. I had never been on a plane before. I like to sing, but many people like to sing. I wanted to be a famous country music singer, but many people do. What I honestly thought would happen was that I would go there, that the door would close and I could move on with the rest of my life, saying, "Well, I tried."

Carrie's words surprised many who felt that from his first audition in American Idol he would finish in the top ten or even in the top five. Carrie was one of the first favorites for many, and many promised to vote for her at her initial audition.

What do you think of Carrie Underwood's comments? Are you surprised that she never thought she would win?



