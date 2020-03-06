Carlo Ancelotti takes Saturday's Social Autocomplete challenge and Soccer AM's first soccer tube | Soccer news

See Saturday Social from 9.30am on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Football; watch Chelsea vs Everton live in Sky Sports Premier League on Super Sunday from 1pm; 2pm start

In a revealing and fun session, the head of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti, takes us on a journey of his life that began in Italy.

He talks about his childhood club, Inter Milan, before playing and managing his city rivals and tells us how he became a very good chef.

In addition, he reveals the favorite trophy of his brilliant managerial career, his many languages ​​… and rubbing against Hollywood actors!

Where was Ancelotti born?

Reggiolo It is a small town in northern Italy, and I lived there until I was 15 years old.

I went to go to college in Parma and started playing football. Reggiolo has about 10,000 people and most of them were farmers at that time, since agriculture was really important.

It is the place where they make Parmesan cheese. It is a really important place for everyone!

Was Ancelotti a cheese farmer?

My father was a farmer and, of course, the most important part of the job was to get food for the cow so they could taste the milk provided by the Parmesan cheese. So, it is true that he was a farmer.

What is Ancelotti's favorite trophy won?

The Champions League in 2003 (AC Milan beat Juventus on penalties). It was my first trophy and it was special because twice I finished second, with Parma and Juventus.

Ancelotti returns to Milan with the Champions League trophy in 2003

The Champions League is the best competition in the world, so winning it brings the greatest emotion.

Is Ancelotti a good chef?

I am. My favorite dish is pasta. I love cooking pasta when I am away and it is a passion that I have. I have a good friend who is one of the best chefs in Canada and I learned a lot from him. My favorite dish is a carbonara, but to judge a good chef you have to try to make a risotto.

How many languages ​​does Ancelotti speak?

I speak English, more or less, very good Italian, good Spanish and French. German is really difficult. The grammar is totally different from the Latin grammar.

Ancelotti can turn to many different languages ​​to speak with his squad

The most difficult despite knowing all these languages ​​in the locker room is the part where you want to show your emotions. It is difficult to do this in another language. When I am angry with the players, I speak Italian and they know it. "

Who does Ancelotti support?

When I was a child, my favorite team was Inter Milan, but after that I changed because I became a Milan player, and there is a great rivalry there!

Was Ancelotti on Star Trek?

Ancelotti has played a role in three films, including Star Trek: Beyond

I was. My knees were! I have had a couple of acting roles in my career. One was in & # 39; Don Camillo & # 39 ;, another was & # 39; L & # 39; allenatore nel pallone & # 39; and the other was & # 39; Star Trek: Beyond & # 39 ;.

They were filming Star Trek in Vancouver and I was there on vacation. I have a good relationship with Zoe Saldana's husband, who is Italian. Zoe was there to play in the movie and I went and the director said he could make a scene. It was one of the first scenes of the movie. I was very excited to be there!

First football with Soccer AM tubes

Who was your first soccer hero?

He was a big fan of Inter Milan, and as a child they had a player named Sandro Mazzola. He was one of the best midfielders in that period. I was in the national team and was my favorite player.

After a few years, I received a great gift from him: his old shirt signed by Inter. I don't know where I put it but I have it! I don't like to put shirts on my house, but I have it!

Sandro Mazzola (left) was a star artist at Inter Milan in Ancelotti's childhood

When did you first think of administration?

When I stopped playing, I had the opportunity to be the assistant of the national team of Arrigo Sacchi. It was under him that I began to believe that I could be a manager.

I stopped playing in 1992, and after a month I was in this job. When I was playing, it really wasn't a thought that I would be a manager in the future.

I didn't know what I wanted to do after playing, but being a Sacchi assistant was a great opportunity since at that time I was one of the best coaches in the world.

What was your first mistake as a manager?

Roberto Baggio joined Bologna and scored 22 goals in the 1997/98 season

Of course, I made many mistakes … maybe the fact that I didn't sign Roberto Baggio when I was in Parma. He was at that time one of the best players in Europe. He was used to playing 4-4-2 and he wanted to play as an offensive midfielder.

I didn't want to change the system. Only when I went to Juventus and Zinedine Zidane, who wanted to play as No. 10, did I change.

Not signing Baggio could be classified as a mistake, but in my first European draw with Parma, I had Fabio Cannavaro on the bench. Then he became the best center in the world, but he was on the bench (Parma lost to Vitoria Guimaraes).

But mistakes happen all the time, and you just have to learn from them.

