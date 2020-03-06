Buckeye women move away to beat Gophers 77-56 – Up News Info

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Aaliyah Patty had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 6 in Ohio State beat Minnesota No. 11 77-56 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday night.

Ohio State will face Iowa, third ranked and 19th ranked, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Buckeyes (19-11) scored 14 straight points at the beginning of the last quarter to get a 68-50 lead in Jacy Sheldon's triple with 4:36 left.

Sheldon had 15 points, Janai Crooms added 14 points in 6 of 7 shots and Braxtin Miller scored 13. Dorka Juhasz caught 16 rebounds to go with six points.

Jasmine Powell scored 14 points to lead the Golden Gophers (16-15). Jasmine Brunson added 11 points and Gadiva Hubbard scored 10.

Minnesota never led and was left behind by 17 in the first quarter, but reduced the deficit to six for halftime and used an 11-2 run to reach four early in the fourth quarter.

