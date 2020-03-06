Bruno Fernandes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among the nominees for the Player of the Month PL | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML887df20169fe3538d3ad475ce32dd87b11% %MINIFYHTML887df20169fe3538d3ad475ce32dd87b12%

Bruno Fernandes has made a perfect transition to life in the Premier League

%MINIFYHTML887df20169fe3538d3ad475ce32dd87b15% %MINIFYHTML887df20169fe3538d3ad475ce32dd87b16%

Bruno Fernandes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been nominated alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcos Alonso, Matt Doherty and Nick Pope for the February Premier League Player of the Month award.

Fernandes had an instant impact in his first full month at Old Trafford with a goal and two assists in three games when Manchester United claimed seven points in February to keep his four main hopes alive.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang was equally effective in February, scoring three goals in three Premier League games for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the top scorer in the league with 17 goals.

Calvert-Lewin increased his chances of a England call with two goals and an assist for Everton's Carlo Ancelotti.

Chelsea's full back Alonso found the back of the net three times in February, scoring against Tottenham and scoring both Chelsea goals in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

England goalkeeper Pope played a key role in Burnley by keeping three clean sheets of four Premier League games last month.

Doherty also helped the Wolves keep three sheets clean in February and the side also contributed an assist in the 3-0 victory against Norwich.