Brazil remembers diplomats and officials of Venezuela | News

The right-wing government of Brazil began removing its diplomats from the embassy and consulate in Caracas as it moves forward to lower relations with the leftist government of Venezuela.

The instructions published on Thursday in the official bulletin eliminated five diplomats and 11 consular staff members in Caracas, including the Consul General Elza de Castro and two ministerial advisors at the embassy.

It marks a new level of tension between the extreme right president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro and the socialist leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Approximately 10,000 Brazilians live in Venezuela, and Brazilian authorities say that more than half a million Venezuelans have fled the country's economic and political crisis to Brazil, and many of them continue to other South American nations.

For the Brazilian government, it clears the way to ask Venezuela diplomats to leave Brazil.

Brazil is one of the more than 50 countries that has recognized the claim of the opposition leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, to be the interim president of his country.

Guaidó made the proclamation at the beginning of last year after the parliament controlled by Maduro's opposition as a usurper during his 2018 re-election in a widely ridiculed poll as fraudulent.

Brasilia has also recognized the ambassador in Brazil named by Guaidó, María Teresa Belandria.

Belandria has lived and worked to date in a hotel in Brasilia because the Venezuelan embassy is still controlled by Maduro representatives, especially the military attaché Manuel Mayor Barroso, who in fact runs the embassy, ​​which has not had an ambassador since 2016.