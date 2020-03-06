Bow Wow and Angela Simmons feed the dating rumors, but they are "taking it easy"

%MINIFYHTMLb07a7f530a35b3e3e4a5aa1cbd42bb2311% %MINIFYHTMLb07a7f530a35b3e3e4a5aa1cbd42bb2312%

Instagram

A source of the production of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; suspects the creator of hits & # 39; Shortie Like Mine & # 39; and Rev Run's daughter are officially an article, because & # 39; they stayed close & # 39; After filming the reality show.

Up News Info –

Linked Rumors Bow wow with his ex girlfriend Angela Simmons romantically it just won't go extinct. According to reports, the couple is officially dating despite Angela's persistent denial, but "they are taking it easy."

Fighting in the supposed state of relationship of the two reality stars is a source of "Growing Hip Hop"Production. The so-called insider information suspected they were dating because" after filming Angela and Bow Wow they stayed close. "

%MINIFYHTMLb07a7f530a35b3e3e4a5aa1cbd42bb2313% %MINIFYHTMLb07a7f530a35b3e3e4a5aa1cbd42bb2314%

The source also tells MTO News that the alleged couple's relationship would be one of the stories in the upcoming season of the WE television series. "And I heard that their story for next season is that they are a couple," the source said.

%MINIFYHTMLb07a7f530a35b3e3e4a5aa1cbd42bb2315% %MINIFYHTMLb07a7f530a35b3e3e4a5aa1cbd42bb2316%

Bow Wow and Angela have hinted at this development in their history with their flirtatious interaction in an upcoming episode of the show. At Angela's brother's wedding, JoJo Simmons, with Tanice Amira, Angela's mother, Valerie Vaughn, began the discussion by saying that Bow Wow could marry Angela and "have a 9 year old son and a 3 year old son" . It refers to Shai, Bow Wow's 9-year-old daughter, and Angela's son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, 3.

Apparently embarrassed, Angela tells her mother to stop talking about it, but Bow Wow doesn't care. "It's not too late! Anything can happen, you never know," he replies, apparently liking the idea. Then he turns to Angela and tells him about the wedding: "Next year, it will be us!"

Later, in a confessional, Bow Wow admits that he tries to "reconnect" with Angela while attending the wedding. "Our bond is so strong, it doesn't matter what always comes back," he says enthusiastically about their relationship.

Angela herself does not close the possibility of reconciling with her ex, saying in an episode on Thursday, March 3 of "GUHH": "Bow has definitely grown like a man. You never know. Bow and I may or may not go out. Again." At this point, we are just friends, so we'll see. "