Boney Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor | filmfare.com

Janhvi Kapoor made his dreamed debut in Dhadak by Shashank Khaitan with Ishan Khatter and has since been making waves in Bollywood. Although Janhvi is only an old film in the industry, the young actress has a large following. With Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht, protagonist of several films, he has an interesting line of films in the near future.

Janhvi along with Father Boney Kapoor was seen at the house of Brother Arjun Kapoor last night. The actress was there for the celebrations of her 23 years.rd birthday. Our photographers photographed Janhvi looking beautiful in a completely white number. The actress showed her best smile for the shutters before intervening to receive her birthday.

