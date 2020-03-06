Boeing hit with 61 safety solutions for the astronaut capsule

%MINIFYHTML714fec85c06db8d805575e1eda4e8f1a11% %MINIFYHTML714fec85c06db8d805575e1eda4e8f1a12%

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Boeing faces 61 safety fixes after last year's failed test flight of its Starliner crew capsule, NASA said Friday.

%MINIFYHTML714fec85c06db8d805575e1eda4e8f1a13% %MINIFYHTML714fec85c06db8d805575e1eda4e8f1a14%

NASA has also designated the mission of the aborted space station in December as a serious "high visibility closed call,quot; that could have destroyed the capsule twice.

%MINIFYHTML714fec85c06db8d805575e1eda4e8f1a15% %MINIFYHTML714fec85c06db8d805575e1eda4e8f1a16%

In revealing the result of a joint investigation, NASA said it has not yet decided whether it will require Boeing to launch the Starliner again without a crew, or that it will go directly to astronauts.

Douglas Loverro, head of operations and human exploration at NASA, told reporters that Boeing must first present a plan and schedule for the 61 corrective actions. Boeing expects to have a plan in the hands of NASA by the end of this month.

Loverro said the space agency wants to verify, among other things, that Boeing has retested all the necessary software for Starliner.

"At the end of the day, what we have to decide is … do we have enough confidence to say that we are ready to fly with a crew or do we think we need another unmanned test," Loverro said.

Jim Chilton, of Boeing, senior vice president, said his company is ready to repeat an unmanned test flight, if NASA decides.

"& # 39; We all want the safety of the number 1 crew," Chilton said. "Any test we have to do to make that happen, we accept it."

Loverro said he felt compelled to designate the test flight as a "close high visibility call." He said that implies greater scrutiny of Boeing and NASA to ensure that mistakes like this do not happen again.

The software errors not only left the Starliner in the wrong orbit after takeoff and prevented a visit to the International Space Station, but also could have caused a collision between the capsule and its separate service module towards the end of the two flight days. That error was detected and corrected by the ground controllers only a few hours before landing.

"We could have lost a spaceship twice during this mission," Loverro said.

Engineers are still analyzing an unrelated communication problem that prevented flight controllers from receiving commands in the capsule.

NASA hired Boeing and another private company, SpaceX, to develop capsules to transport astronauts to and from the space station.

SpaceX is on its way to launch astronauts this spring. It would be the first time Americans have fired into orbit from their home since NASA's last space shuttle flight in 2011. The space agency has been buying seats on Russian rockets in the meantime.

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.