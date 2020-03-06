Birmingham City cleared of breach of EFL financial rules | Soccer news





Birmingham has been found not guilty of a violation of the EFL rule

It has been found that the city of Birmingham is not guilty of his last charge for violating the financial rules of the EFL.

%MINIFYHTMLb2ac1ffffeaf6dfae75a03007b8078bd11% %MINIFYHTMLb2ac1ffffeaf6dfae75a03007b8078bd12%

The championship club faced a possible second point deduction after being accused in January of not complying with a business plan imposed by the EFL after an earlier violation of the rule.

But an EFL statement confirmed that City has been cleared of irregularities.

"The EFL takes note of the decision taken by the independent Disciplinary Commission in dismissing a charge of misconduct filed by the EFL against the city of Birmingham in May 2019," the statement said.

"That accusation alleged that the Club did not adhere to the elements of a business plan agreed with the Club following a previous violation of the Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

"The decision remains subject to appeal and the League will consider the sentence in its entirety before making further comments."

Birmingham youth Jude Bellingham has been linked to a club move

Birmingham responded by issuing a statement that said: "The club appreciates the decision of the Disciplinary Commission and we have worked closely and amicably with the EFL on this matter since we were charged in May."

The EFL scored nine points for City in March 2019 for breaking the rules of profit and sustainability.

The Pep Clotet team is currently in 15th place in the Championship and is nine points away from the relegation zone.