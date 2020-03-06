Bill Clinton says the Monica Lewinsky affair helped "manage her anxieties,quot;

Bill Clinton was charged while in office after it was found that he lied about having sex with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, but in a recent interview, he said the matter forced him to handle his anxieties.

I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky's life was defined by that, I unfairly think, "the Clinton Hulu series, Hillary." Over the years, I've seen her trying to regain a normal life again, but you have to decide how to define normal. "

Bill says he was just trying to relieve his stress.

"Nobody sits and thinks:" I think I will take a really irresponsible risk. It's bad for my family, bad for my country, bad for people who work with me. "That's not what happens," he said according to The Daily Mail. "You feel like you're reeling, you've been in a prize fight of 15 assaults that extended to 30 rounds and here is something that will distract you for a while, that's what happens. " – Not only me. Everyone's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of anything. Things I did to control my anxieties for years. I am a different person, totally different from what I was, many of those things 20 years ago. "

Is this a legitimate excuse or its scope?