Bill Clinton says he cheated with Monica Lewinsky to "manage" her "anxieties"

The 42nd president reveals the real reason he had an affair with the former White House inmate when he and his wife Hillary Clinton open up on their life journey in the next documentary & # 39; Hillary & # 39 ;.

Bill Clinton has been honest about his adventure with Monica Lewinsky. More than two decades after he shocked the world with his sexual scandal, the 42nd president of the United States revealed the real reason behind why he cheated on his wife Hillary Clinton with the former White House inmate.

In revealing the truth behind Hulu's "Hillary" link, the 73-year-old said it was "something that will make me forget [the pressures of being in the Oval Office] for a while." He explained: "Everyone's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of anything. Things I did to control my anxieties for years."

In the segment, the former president also compared his time in the White House with a boxing match. "You feel like you're reeling, you've been in a 15-round prize fight that has extended to 30 rounds," he admitted. These days, however, he said that he is "a different person, totally different from what I was, many of those things 20 years ago."

Chelsea Clinton's father also told when Hillary arrived clean. "I went and sat on the bed and talked to her," he shared. "I told him exactly what happened, when it happened. I told him that I felt terrible about that. We have been through a lot in recent years. I told him that I have no defense, what I did is inexcusable."

On how he took Bill's confession, Hillary confessed: "I was devastated." The former first lady and secretary of state admitted: "I couldn't believe it. I personally got hurt and I can't believe this, I can't believe you lied."

As for how he feels now about Monica, Bill expressed remorse. "I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky's life was defined by that, I unfairly believe," he said. "Over the years, I have seen her trying to regain a normal life, but you must decide how to define normal."

"Maybe he's just getting older, but I hope he has been through a lot of this too," he continued. "But anyway, what I did was bad, but it wasn't like that: how can I think of the stupidest thing I could do and do it? It's not a defense, it's an explanation. I feel horrible."

"Hillary," a new documentary that focuses on the life of Bill's wife, will premiere in Hulu on Friday, March 6.