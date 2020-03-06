Bill Clinton: I had S * x w / Monica Lewinsky to relieve my anxiety!

Former US President Bill Cinton is finally talking openly about his adventure with a 19-year-old intern named Monica Lewinsky.

And according to Bill, he had the adventure to ease his anxiety.

"You feel like you're reeling, you've been in a 15-round prize fight that has extended to 30 rounds and here's something that will distract you for a while, that's what happens." Because there, whatever life is, not just me. Everyone's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of anything. "

