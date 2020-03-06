Big Data: 66% of manufacturing companies choose Big Data as the main investment priority: study – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML331ec1eb079a50c9c8742369d7bd8f9611% %MINIFYHTML331ec1eb079a50c9c8742369d7bd8f9612%

Sixty-six percent of manufacturing companies voted for predictive analysis and big data as their top investment priority over the next two years, followed by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and sensors, integrated / cloud platforms and automation of robotic processes, a new study revealed on Friday.

The EY study called "Will the next transformation in manufacturing be digitally directed?" He stated that 62 percent of respondents saw the maximum benefit of digital manufacturing in the monitoring and visualization of key performance indicators (KPI).

"Concepts such as Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory, which interconnect the workshop ecosystem through emerging technologies, are now a reality. Digitization continues to transform manufacturing processes worldwide taking advantage of technologies such as IIoT, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, etc. .

"However, the adoption of digital technologies in India is still in diapers, considering that manufacturers have begun using these technological advances recently and with limited scope. However, following success stories, it may be essential that organizations manufacturers in India understand and then embark on this journey of digital transformation to remain competitive and achieve world-class status, "said Ashish Nanda, Leader of the EY India supply chain, in a statement.

The findings highlight the level of adoption of digital manufacturing and the level of preparation of India, the key factors, the expectations about the benefits and the existing challenges facing manufacturers in India.

Key factors driving digital manufacturing in India include predictive maintenance, the connected supply chain, reduced energy consumption, production optimization, the lowest price of sensors and high computing needs and connected customers.

"The results of the survey show that 17 percent of organizations must still consider or evaluate the potential of digital manufacturing. While many companies have proof of concept in progress, a complete smart factory requires a clear strategy and a good one. .. defined the road map to succeed in the market, "added Nanda.

