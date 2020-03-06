Bhad Bhabie arouses concern while lamenting the cyber bullying that leads people to suicide

WENN / Avalon

The raptor of & # 39; Gucci Flip Flops & # 39; She seems to be having a hard time dealing with Internet trolls that criticize her for her hair and her tattoos, among other things, writing, & # 39; they will only be happy when they kill me & # 39 ;.

Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli He has posted an alarming message on Instagram Stories after apparently facing a major social media reaction. The 16-year-old rapper wrote on Friday, March 6 in a now deleted post, "You will only be happy when you kill me in God as if you hate me so much for what is the reason why I personally did it to any of you !!! "

"They hate me for standing up and defending me. They hate me [.] If I tan, they hate me if my hair is curly, they hate me if I get a tattoo, they hate me if I breathe! They will never give me a break **, he continued Blaming this type of cyber bullying for recent suicide cases, he said: "This is stupid because I see why people kill themselves for hate on the Internet."

Bhabie's publication has left many people worried about their well-being. "This is his third time that he mentions suicide from what I have seen. Someone must communicate," one replied to his message. Another told critics: "Leave the girl alone! She is 16 years old and adult men and women really bother her and then act as if she were acceptable. She is a GIRL, her antics should even be posted here to be honest, is too young for that level of reaction. "

But instead of showing their sympathy, some people have trolled the rapper even more. "Please stop using suicide to blame people. This girl knows exactly what she does. You are not a victim," one wrote. Another commented: "Did you grow so much? Can you just disconnect? And live your life & # 39; rica & # 39;".

Another person suggested that Bhabie got into this kind of situation: "People got furious and cried because it was raining." Someone else thinks that Raptress "Bestie" is not a victim of her, arguing: "But she did not threaten Skai jacksonlife not too long ago. "

In responding to those enemies, one wrote: "All the adults who embarrass this child in the comments are sad. I hope your child never feels this way because you will not know what to do. I hope you are in therapy and I hope that find peace. "

Another came out in defense of Bhabie: "I am praying for her, despite how crazy or BIG that & # 39; acts & # 39 ;, she is still HUMAN, you are still a girl, damn it. Pray to be better instead of increasing negativity, duuuhhhhhh. "

Bhabie's alarming post comes hours after she shared on her Instagram account a photo of her new huge arm tattoo. Not impressed with their ink that shows the face of an unknown woman, people went to the comments section to write things like "Why? Why? You'll regret it so much. Don't be a follower. Be a leader," " Is it supposed to be you? It doesn't look anything like you "and" How can people have so much money and still get tattoos that look like this? "