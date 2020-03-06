Berkeley teenager arrested in a series of drive-by paintball attacks – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with assault by force that is likely to result in major bodily injuries from six paintball attacks in southern Berkeley last month that injured a dozen people, said the Police and prosecutors. Thursday.

One of the victims suffered a major facial injury, according to police.

Daylon Davis of Berkeley is accused by police and prosecutors of driving for the victims and shooting them with paintballs in the incidents of February 9 and 10.

Investigators identified Davis as the suspect in the attacks and a few days later they found his vehicle parked on a street in South Berkeley and located the alleged paintball gun in the trunk, police said.

Detectives did not find Davis when they then went to his house, but they found a stolen firearm, as well as two bags of paintballs containing 1,000 paintballs, according to police.

Davis surrendered at the Berkeley police headquarters on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges against him on Wednesday.

In addition to the assault, Davis is accused of being a criminal in possession of a firearm.

Davis, who lists his occupation as a Starbucks barista, is being held at the Santa Rita prison in Dublin instead of a $ 60,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on March 12 to file a guilty plea.