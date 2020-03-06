Ben Earl and Max Malins will join Bristol on loan after signing new Saracen agreements | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML6b4ea89931f257876261840316ce9bef11% %MINIFYHTML6b4ea89931f257876261840316ce9bef12%





Saracens flank Ben Earl made his debut in England last month

England's flank, Ben Earl, has extended his stay in Saracens until 2023, but will spend the next season on loan in Bristol.

Earl, who made his England debut in the Six Nations victory in Scotland last month, will join Ashton Gate next season for Saracen team-mate Max Malins when English and European champions start trimming their squad.

The Saracens will be relegated from the Gallagher Premier League at the end of the season after they are deducted 105 points from the league for constantly violating the salary limit.

"It's a club I've been in since I was about 14 years old, one I know very well and somewhere I feel part of the family," Earl, 22, told the official Saracens website.

"It's not just me, it's also my family. The club has welcomed my family since that age and they've come to the games since then."

"It was not a difficult decision to want to stay here in the long term and that is where I see myself building my career. We are building something special here with a group of young people and it is something I want to be part of."

"Here is a group of young people who want to stay and fight and recover our place at the top."

"The opportunities that the club has given me and the memories I have on and off the field, whether they are trips or trophies won, is something I want to continue."

Fullback Malins, 23, has also compromised his future with the Saracens until the summer of 2023 before heading to Bristol.

He said: "People close to me, who are very good rugby players, will be part of the future of the Saracens."

"We all had the feeling of wanting to stay, see this period and return to the top. The fact that everyone believed in that was a key factor for me."

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: "We had a unique opportunity to attract two rising English stars and we believe that both Ben and Max will add more quality and depth to a really exciting team that we are building in the Bears."

"I think Ben and Max will benefit significantly from the experience of being part of our team and culture, as we strive to grow and compete on both fronts next season."