Ben Affleck seen with Ana de Armas in his hometown of Havana, Cuba

Ana de Armas It is showing Ben Affleck The wonders of Cuba.
Both Deep water This Thursday, stars were seen in Havana, Ana's hometown, where they have been exploring the sights. Along the way, they have been stopped by multiple fans who are excited to see the Knives outside Y Goodwill hunting stars in person
A lucky person named Luz tells E! News that he met Ben and Ana in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory, a cooking oil factory converted into a disco, art exhibition and restaurant. "I didn't notice them at the beginning. Then I saw them talking with a group of friends," Luz shared, before adding, "They looked like good friends."
Fans have also seen the duo buying and visiting other sites in the country's capital, including the Clandestina store. The store's Instagram presents a selfie that Ben personally took and there are also some images of the bat Man Estrella speaks Spanish in its history too.
Ben recently revealed that he learned to speak Spanish at the age of 13 when he was filming a television show for children in Mexico. Since then, his knowledge of the language has decreased slightly, but he said Kelly ClarksonYou can still speak "passively."
Perhaps Ana is helping Ben improve his knowledge of the Spanish language. He mentioned that he is taking classes to keep up with his daughter, Violet, who is quickly learning the language at school. "I thought, & # 39; No, this is not happening & # 39;" he jokingly shared with The voice host. "I don't care that I can't do your math homework when you're 14, but you're not going to be better in Spanish than me. So I decided that now I have to take classes; I have to do something to keep."
That said, this is not the first time that Ben and Ana have been seen socializing outside the context of work. While filming their new movie Deep water In New Orleans, the celebrity couple was frequently seen spending time together outside the set. A social media user shared"Ben Affleck, just behind me, spitting Ana de Armas in Spanish throughout the night is a vibe."
