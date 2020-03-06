Ben Affleck seen with Ana de Armas in his hometown of Havana, Cuba

Ana de Armas It is showing Ben Affleck The wonders of Cuba.

Both Deep water This Thursday, stars were seen in Havana, Ana's hometown, where they have been exploring the sights. Along the way, they have been stopped by multiple fans who are excited to see the Knives outside Y Goodwill hunting stars in person

A lucky person named Luz tells E! News that he met Ben and Ana in the VIP area of ​​the Cuban Art Factory, a cooking oil factory converted into a disco, art exhibition and restaurant. "I didn't notice them at the beginning. Then I saw them talking with a group of friends," Luz shared, before adding, "They looked like good friends."

Fans have also seen the duo buying and visiting other sites in the country's capital, including the Clandestina store. The store's Instagram presents a selfie that Ben personally took and there are also some images of the bat Man Estrella speaks Spanish in its history too.