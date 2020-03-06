Ben Affleck recalls the fight to convince his mother that he is a responsible dog owner

%MINIFYHTML9e0468920a69d0f31eb4908abbb6a96011% %MINIFYHTML9e0468920a69d0f31eb4908abbb6a96012%

The movie star reveals that when he was young, he was desperate to have a pet when he was 10, but his mother insisted he couldn't take care of a dog.

Ben Affleck He walked an imaginary dog ​​through his neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts, to prove to his mother that he was responsible enough to have a real one.

The movie star was desperate to have a pet when she was 10, but her mother insisted she couldn't take care of a dog.

"She said: & # 39; I want you to show me that you can do this. You have to walk the dog every day, twice a day … First you have to walk an imaginary dog ​​… so I know you will That! "Ben remembered during an appearance on"The Kelly Clarkson show".

"This woman, whom I hope she is watching, gave me a leash and I had to walk around the block … and we arrived at three weeks and she says: & # 39; Okay, forget it. I'm not going to buy you a dog. & # 39; "

"She taught me the lesson of disappointment. She told me: & # 39; I didn't think you were going to go ahead & # 39 ;.

Years later, when Affleck first arrived in Hollywood, he finally got a dog.

"I had no money or work and lived in a small apartment …", he added. "I have a husky and just wander around, they want to escape … and I quickly realized that you have to get the dog food, the vet costs money …"

The pet was stolen and Ben admits that he did not "run away" to look for another dog.

"He was probably not living his best life," he reflected on his lost pet. "I'm sure he had a very happy life on a farm in Montana or elsewhere."