Beilein Watches No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58 – Up News Info Detroit

Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske had a pleasant surprise for their last home game in Michigan.

Former coach John Beilein was in the crowd.

“I didn't know coach Beilein was going to be here. I wanted to knock him down after the game because he knew Jon and I were going to give a little speech, but they told me he left, ”said Simpson. "I definitely appreciate his support."

Simpson had 11 points and 10 assists, and Teske scored 12 points when No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58 on Thursday night. Beilein watched from a box halfway to the seating bowl while his former team closed his local schedule with a relatively easy victory.

Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 race.

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules.

"It changes everyone's role on the floor," said Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg. "Cam is a guy who plays many minutes for us."

The Cornhuskers have lost 15 games in a row.

Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.

Teske and Simpson won their 108th game for the Wolverines, extending the school record. Simpson played in his 145th game, breaking a tie with Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman for leading his career in Michigan.

Abdur-Rahkman, who played in the Michigan Final Four 2018 team, also returned to Crisler. He was shown on the video screen, and then there was a big ovation when Beilein appeared on the screen at the end of the first half.

“That was very, very cool. When they showed it on the big screen, I looked up, ”said Teske. “I give him a lot of credit in recent years. It has greatly improved my game. "

Beilein left Michigan after last season to train the Cleveland Cavaliers, but lasted less than a season with them and resigned last month.

BIG TABLE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers stayed behind 11-2 but were able to keep it close until halftime. Ultimately, this was the fifth double-digit loss of Nebraska in his last six games.

Michigan: The Wolverines came from two straight losses, but this was a comfortable victory that ensures Michigan at least a .500 record in the regular Big Ten season. The Wolverines also have a victory below 20, which would be a good achievement in coach Juwan Howard's first season.

"The year I was here working with Jon and Zavier has been amazing," Howard said. "It has been a dream for me to be able to enter a program that had two men who have been excellent examples, great leaders for each and every one of the men in the locker room."

ANOTHER VISITOR

Beilein and Abdur-Rahkman were not the only people who attended previous times of Michigan basketball. Ray Jackson, a Howard Fab Five teammate in the 1990s, was also in the game.

"Ray and I have been through many things," Howard said. “Our university experience was beautiful. He is one of my favorite teammates. I enjoy the brotherhood we have shared. "

TURNOVERS

Michigan is not known for forcing many turnovers and Nebraska does not commit many, but on Thursday, the Cornhuskers gave away the ball 22 times.

"We have done a great job throughout the year taking care of the ball. That is an area where we have been very good, especially with the pace we are playing with," said Hoiberg. "In the last two games, we have let go a little."

IMPLICATIONS OF THE SURVEY

Michigan barely stayed in the AP Top 25 this week and still has another great test before the next survey.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers play in Minnesota on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines conclude the regular season at No. 9 Maryland on Sunday.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.