Behind the story: looking for Sanders in a Russian archive

When Bernie Sanders became one of the leading candidates in the presidential race, journalists from the Moscow office of the New York Times began to think about the days he spent in the Soviet Union in 1988, when he was mayor of Burlington, Vt.

His visit to a Russian sauna with Soviet officials, singing "This Land Is Your Land,quot;, had already been well told. And the residents of Yaroslavl, the city a few hours northeast of Moscow, where Mr. Sanders had traveled, had already been made public in 2016 with their positive opinions about him.

But there was more?

No Russian or government official encouraged us to investigate Mr. Sanders. Driven by our own curiosity, I boarded a train last week to Yaroslavl while Oleg Matsnev, an investigator from our office, checked to see what he could find.

There were a lot of documents in Yaroslavl, he said, and although it could take time to gain access, "I think it's worth it."