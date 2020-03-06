Behind the story: looking for Sanders in a Russian archive

When Bernie Sanders became one of the leading candidates in the presidential race, journalists from the Moscow office of the New York Times began to think about the days he spent in the Soviet Union in 1988, when he was mayor of Burlington, Vt.
His visit to a Russian sauna with Soviet officials, singing "This Land Is Your Land,quot;, had already been well told. And the residents of Yaroslavl, the city a few hours northeast of Moscow, where Mr. Sanders had traveled, had already been made public in 2016 with their positive opinions about him.
But there was more?
No Russian or government official encouraged us to investigate Mr. Sanders. Driven by our own curiosity, I boarded a train last week to Yaroslavl while Oleg Matsnev, an investigator from our office, checked to see what he could find.
There were a lot of documents in Yaroslavl, he said, and although it could take time to gain access, "I think it's worth it."
The next morning, on a Thursday, I stopped at the Documentation Center of Recent History of the regional government of Yaroslavl, where, surprisingly, it took me only an hour to get some files. They were bound packages with chains and cardboard with titles such as: "Documents on the development of external relations, the creation of separate friendship societies, exchanges of delegations, etc. (plans, protocols, letters, reports)".
There were some letters from Mr. Sanders, translated into Russian, that were sent after his trip. But otherwise, not much. The local newspaper, The Northern Worker, did not seem to mention Burlington or Mr. Sanders in 1988, the best I could see when leafing through the themes of the year.
The archive worker, strict but helpful, suggested that I try the main archive of the city government on the Soviet street. We identified a file that looked promising: "Reports on the work of the city's executive committee on the development of friendly ties with sister cities for the year 1988."
The archivists of the Soviet street told me that I would have to go back the next day to see the file.
On Friday, while reviewing the file, I found details about ties with cities in France, Portugal and West Germany. But on the yellowed paper stack there was only one entry that mentioned a visit from a Burlington delegation.
I thought there should be more. I requested the complete index of the archives of the archive related to the Soviet of the city of Yaroslavl, the governing body of the Soviet era, for 1988. While reviewing the lines of the typed entries, one jumped: R-1269, Op. 3- 2, D. 2142.
Title? "Documents on the development of friendly relations between the city of Yaroslavl and the city of Burlington in 1988,quot;.
The first thing I could see, said the archivist, would be Tuesday, but there are no guarantees. Private information should be written. I took the train back to Moscow, preparing to do it all again on Tuesday.
When I returned on Tuesday, one of the archivists presented me the cream-colored file, tied with a rope and italicized. The accounting book on the inside cover showed that no one had reviewed it. Six pages were covered with pieces of white paper to block personal information.
But the rest presented a treasure of unexplored material: Mr. Sanders' telex messages, his letters in the original English and Russian translation, and pages after pages that reflect the careful preparation of the Soviets for their visit.
Its 89 pages show the extent of Mr. Sanders' effort to establish ties between his city and a country that many Americans saw as adversaries, and the intense preparation of the Soviets to spread his message. They also show how the Kremlin viewed relations between sister cities as vehicles to influence American public opinion.
There was also the hotel check-in for Mr. Sanders and his wife, Jane: room 415 of the Yubileynaya hotel on the waterfront. Out of curiosity, our photographer Emile Ducke and I stopped.
The manager, Nikolai Galimski, offered to show us the room: in the 1980s, the most beautiful suite of the most elegant hotel in the city.
The sofa and the Italian-made armchairs are still there. The Soviet-made wired radio, with a single station, still works.
When we entered the room, Mr. Galimski said: "Your future president slept in this bed."