Before 90 days Exclusive: Usman has a surprise for Lisa

After two years of digital communication, Lisa, 52, is about to meet his fiance, 30 Usman from Nigeria ME! News has its exclusive Usman preview preparing for Lisa's arrival on Sunday March 8 episode of 90-day pledge: before 90 days.
"I am very excited and nervous. This woman comes from the United States to Nigeria for me. And it is very rare for a white woman to come to Nigeria for someone," Usman says in the exclusive clip above. .
Usman, you clearly haven't met 90 day promisedIt's Angela
Usman, known for legions of fans in Nigeria as the musician Sojaboy, will not go alone to the airport to look for Lisa. He has a surprise with him: his roommates. These are the roommates that Lisa's friends worried about working with Usman as Yahoo Boys, men who commit fraud. Usman says that the trio always travels together and supports each other. "I hope this is not a problem," he says.
It is probably a problem.
The roommates will be regulated to some area while Usman greets Lisa, and no, the roommates cannot hug Lisa despite their requests.
"She can't hug you," says Usman. "Are you crazy? The wife is for one person."
Usman's roommate has a valid question: "What happens if you find her unattractive?" This does not suit Usman. "When it's time for joy, don't spoil it," says Usman.
"She is very old," replies Usman's roommate.
And how does Usman respond? "We're going to see the most beautiful woman in the world."
Lisa and Usman got engaged before the meeting and the plan is for the two of them to get married … that's if Lisa can overcome Usman's fans and persistent trust issues.
"We're planning to get married, so if I'm not attracted to her, there will definitely be a problem," says Usman.
