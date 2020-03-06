Beau Greaves will join Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton as the next darts superstar | Darts news

Beau Greaves, 16, on his way to joining Fallon Sherrock, Lisa Ashton, Mikuru Suzuki and Trina Gulliver as icons of women's darts.



















Women's darts have increased dramatically in the past 12 months, with Fallon Sherrock, Lisa Ashton, Mikuru Suzuki and teenager Beau Greaves, all leaving their mark.

Greaves has been ticking all the correct boxes when it comes to his professional goals.

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a match in the PDC world championship, beating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic before losing to Chris Dobey in the third round.

Then, Lisa Ashton continued the momentum of the dart players when she became the first woman to successfully pass the qualification school to gain a place in the main ProCour PDC.

Greaves, who turned 16 during the BDO world championship, reached the semifinals before leaving the final winner, Mikuru Suzuki of Japan.

Greaves reached the semifinals of the BDO World Championship in Indigo at the O2 in London

Nicknamed Beau & # 39; n & # 39; Arrow, pitcher Doncaster is the last name on everyone's lips in the world of darts for women.

"It started when I was about 10 years old," he said. he told Sky Sports. "We had a room upstairs and I started marking my brother and from there he started to turn.

"I never thought I would get to where I am. When I won my first tournament I was, & # 39; well, I won one now & # 39 ;, so it was a case of trying to get something else under my belt. I don't know. I know how I'm doing it, but I still have more to come, so I'm looking forward to that. "

There are people who think that women are not as good as men, but I think we need consistency, I think that is part of that. There is no reason why we cannot compete. Beau Greaves

Greaves has time on his side while juggling his career as a dart player with the review of his upcoming GCSE exams. After all, it was only in the middle of last year that he began competing and winning competitions in the BDO circuit.

With Sherrock and Ashton benefiting from a boom in women's darts, Greaves hopes that the bubble won't explode soon, as he strives to become a role model for young girls.

"With Fallon playing in the men's world championship, that's probably something for the female darts. It's not as big as the male, but I hope it can be," he said. "Anyway, everyone knew how good Fallon was, but he did very well and I'm really happy for her. As I said, that can only be good for all the other ladies who play darts."

"There are people who think that women are not as good as men, but I think we need consistency, I think that is part of that. There is no reason why we cannot compete."

"Of course (I want to be like Lisa and Fallon). I'm just young, but I want to be on the big stage, I want to do well and show people what I can do."

"I received some messages from girls who started playing because of me."

Fallon Sherrock took the world by surprise at Alexandra Palace

Sherrock has put women's darts on the map, with the 25-year-old single mother who is now a family name worldwide.

She remains incredibly humble on and off the stage and "proud,quot; of her accomplishments while continuing to crush the park's daily stereotypes.

"I really was a normal person every day. Your mother who stays at home, but from the worlds, my normal life has just exploded. I am so busy, I have many opportunities, I have many exhibitions, everything comes and goes now." said Sherrock.

"It's amazing because I didn't think it would be me who would do all this, it's crazy. I try not to feel overwhelmed by all this, but I'm not really assimilating everything. I haven't looked at the massive impact it has had. I'm still focusing on my darts. and putting it on the back of my head and not agreeing with everything. "

The star of Milton Keynes is determined, as always, to continue her progress with her hard work and her pure enthusiasm inspiring a new generation of dart players.

I hope that what I have done has driven women in sports. Everyone just needs a little more recognition and more opportunities. If we get that, then it could stand out. Fallon Sherrock

"You must dedicate the hours. I spend four hours a day practicing, but if you invest the hours and you have the determination, you can get to where the big boys are," Sherrock said.

"I am very proud of how I have inspired everyone to take darts. To try to be the best they can and strive.

"I hope that what I have done has boosted women in sports. Everyone needs a little more recognition and more opportunities. If we succeed, then I could excel."

Lisa Ashton is leaving her mark on the PDT ProTour

The Ashton Trailblazer is currently competing in ProTour against the best players in the world after making its own story.

The Lancashire Rose remains "proud,quot; of its achievements but firmly balanced while continuing the process of highlighting the importance of the female game.

She said: "It is good to expose what we are doing women. It has been very hectic and I hope I have been proud of the ladies and myself.

"I have the Tour card now, so I'm going to enjoy it and see what I can do with it."

