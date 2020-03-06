Battle of arms erupts at the Kabul event attended by opposition leaders

KABUL, Afghanistan – Afghanistan's capital broke out in violence on Friday when a sustained shooting broke out in an event attended by opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah, authorities said.
Abdullah escaped an injury in the attack in Kabul, his assistants confirmed, and it was not clear who was behind the shooting. At least 15 people were injured, said the country's Ministry of Health.
Political tensions have been in full swing in recent weeks, with Abdullah questioning the results of an election that declared acting president Ashraf Ghani as the winner of another five-year term. Abdullah has also declared victory, and preparations were being made for two parallel inaugurations in the Afghan capital on the eve of signing an agreement with the Taliban in hopes of ending the 18-year war.
The US diplomats managed to gain some time convincing Ghani to postpone his inauguration until after the United States signed his agreement with the Taliban last Saturday, hoping that the parties in Kabul could find their own negotiated solution.
The Taliban, who had recently had He resumed attacks against government forces after signing a peace agreement with the United States, denied participation in the attack. But in the past, some elements of the insurgent group have been accused of exploiting the gray areas of a complex conflict to intensify tensions and suspicions while maintaining denial.
Mr. Ghani called the attack "a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan,quot; and said he had spoken by telephone with Mr. Abdullah.
The event was a ceremony commemorating the murder of a Hazara ethnic leader, Abdul Ali Mazari, by Taliban militants in 1995. Most of the Hazaras are Shiite Muslims, a minority persecuted in Afghanistan and a favorite target of State loyalists. Islamic here in recent years. But the attacks of that group have been drastically reduced after a sustained offensive against them last year.
Najim Rahim reported from Kabul, Afghanistan, and Mujib Mashal from Doha, Qatar.