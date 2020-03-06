Battle of arms erupts at the Kabul event attended by opposition leaders

KABUL, Afghanistan – Afghanistan's capital broke out in violence on Friday when a sustained shooting broke out in an event attended by opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah, authorities said.

Abdullah escaped an injury in the attack in Kabul, his assistants confirmed, and it was not clear who was behind the shooting. At least 15 people were injured, said the country's Ministry of Health.

Political tensions have been in full swing in recent weeks, with Abdullah questioning the results of an election that declared acting president Ashraf Ghani as the winner of another five-year term. Abdullah has also declared victory, and preparations were being made for two parallel inaugurations in the Afghan capital on the eve of signing an agreement with the Taliban in hopes of ending the 18-year war.

The US diplomats managed to gain some time convincing Ghani to postpone his inauguration until after the United States signed his agreement with the Taliban last Saturday, hoping that the parties in Kabul could find their own negotiated solution.