Barcelona: Quique Setien apologizes to the players for the assistant's behavior | Soccer news





Quique Setien took over in Barcelona in January

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien apologized to his players for his assistant's behavior during his 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Setien's number 2, Eder Sarabia, was photographed on the contact line making derogatory comments about Barça players on the Spanish television program Vamos.

A lip reader said he criticized Antoine Griezmann for missing an opportunity and repeatedly used rude language towards the players.

Setien on the band line at the Bernabéu with his assistant coach Eder Sarabia

Spanish media suggest that Sarabia's comments have not gone well with the Barça team after their defeat at the Bernabéu, which saw the Real beat their rivals to lead the League.

Setien told Spanish publication The newspaper: "We apologize to everyone, we cannot behave like this. We do not like to see things like this, we have made a mistake and we must try to prevent something like this from happening again.

Vinicius Junior scored one of Real's goals in the victory against Barcelona

"This situation has affected me a lot, because I am worried about the image of the club. We need to take care of that image, because we can be criticized for substitutions, tactics, etc., but not for our behavior."

"It is true that you have to understand how people are at certain times, not all of us are equal. Eder has a great temperament, and in many situations it helps us phenomenally well.

"But he has to learn to control himself. He's trying to do that, he's trying to improve in this area because we've had situations like this before. They're getting weirder, but it's something we don't like to see."

"It's a bit embarrassing that this has become news and caused such a big reaction."