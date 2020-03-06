Baby Momma by Lil Baby has some words for him after he apparently shades her in a new freestyle

Lil Baby simply can't take a break between dealing with the launch of her new project and some drama with the mothers of her children. And although it is not usually one of the headlines, it has been everything that nobody has been talking about lately.

Baby joined Funk Flex in Hot 97 for a Funk Flex Freestyle fire, and although his fans thought the bars were fire, his first baby mom wasn't very happy with what he heard.

Lil Baby started talking about her lambo, her music and, of course, the gang. But things changed quickly when he apparently began to address not only the drama with Alexis Skyy and Jayda, but also some drama with his first baby mom.

"B * tches lying as if they were crawling with me, knowing damn when she didn't sleep with me. In the summer, I was wearing a heater with me that told me it wasn't on. I just spent 20 shelves on my kid's outfit, baby, mom , tramp, she has no shit, why do you tell my son that I am not shit? You know that I am the reason he has shit. "

And when his little mom, Ayehsa, found out about his freestyle, he also had to take some things off his chest!

"It does not matter the lack of respect that lil baby himself made or allowed the people around him to do with me and my son. I have been mature in joint upbringing for the sake of my son and the relationship he needs between his father and his new brother, "he said. . "And the only thing I did to Lil baby was to stop making myself accessible."

In the long paragraph, she calls him for all kinds of things, but worst of all, he's throwing dirt on his name!

