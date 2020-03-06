Azriel Clary states that R. Kelly made her eat her own feces in a new documentary

%MINIFYHTML0816a4ce321f24691863312aaa4e723811% %MINIFYHTML0816a4ce321f24691863312aaa4e723812%

The cases of ongoing sexual assault surrounding R. Kelly continue to grow and become more intense, especially since one of his ex-girlfriends, Azriel Clary, decided to reveal his most private moments. In an upcoming documentary, Azriel launches an explosive accusation about R. Kelly forcing her to eat her own feces.

Just when you think things have calmed down, dozens of new charges, evidence and accusations are filed against R. Kelly. The last claim is from his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary, who has just admitted something very scandalous and unpleasant.

%MINIFYHTML0816a4ce321f24691863312aaa4e723813% %MINIFYHTML0816a4ce321f24691863312aaa4e723814%

In an upcoming documentary by R. Kelly called "Precedence,quot; from Asis Entertainment Network, Azriel is seen on video confessing that during the course of their long relationship, R. Kelly allegedly made her eat her own feces from a cup.

%MINIFYHTML0816a4ce321f24691863312aaa4e723815% %MINIFYHTML0816a4ce321f24691863312aaa4e723816%

Speaking to federal prosecutors about his evidence against him in the case, Azriel says:

"He has a video of me, um, he made me make this video of me making a number 2 in a cup, and then eating it from the cup."

After the confession in the chamber, Azriel receives a phone call from the prison of R. Kelly. You can hear him cry and tell Azriel that he loves her. Of course, this conversation took place before his relationship ended in December and announced that he would help prosecutors with the case in any way he could.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly's trial was recently postponed after prosecutors found 100 new evidence that they now have to review before moving forward with the case.

Roommates, what do you think about this?