Azriel Clary alleges that R. Kelly made her eat her own feces in a new documentary

R. Kelly has been facing some fierce accusations over the years, which only seem to be even more heinous as the days go by. As everyone knows, she is currently behind bars, but her supposed ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, is a free woman, and is making some intense claims.

In a new documentary, Azriel will sit next to his father and many other young women who accuse Kells of sexual assault. A clip documentary, titled "Precedence," shows Azriel apparently talking on the phone with a federal agent, making a serious accusation.

According to Azriel, Kells allegedly forced her to use the bathroom in a cup and eat her own feces before the camera.

"He has a video of me, um, he made me make this video of me making a number two in a cup, and then eating it from the cup."

Soon after, you can hear a voice recording in the background, which is apparently a recording of a prison call between Azriel and Kells. She proceeds to tell him that although she loves him, he did nothing but use her and abuse her.

As we have previously reported, Azriel was one of the two women who claimed to be Kells' girlfriends, until a few months ago when she decided she would no longer be on his side. Since then, Azriel has been in a physical altercation with his other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, and made all kinds of other accusations.

